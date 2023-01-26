Article
Renewable Energy

Nikkiso Clean Energy opens new facility in Qatar

By Mariam Ahmad
January 26, 2023
Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, further expands in the Middle East

Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Middle East QFZ LLC will be located in the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas, Qatar.

The mission of the new service centre is to support their local and regional customers for all projects and services related to Cryogenic Pumps, turboexpanders, and equipment for Liquefied Natural Gas, Ethylene, Ammonia, Hydrocarbon Gas Liquids, and Industrial Gases.

In addition, Nikkiso will support initiatives by regional players, on energy efficiency, waste heat recovery, and sustainability, by providing integrated complete solutions, such as Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery, Hydrogen liquefaction and fueling, and Cryogenic Energy Storage.

“With this facility, Nikkiso CE&IG will be able to respond more quickly to our customer’s needs, providing individual service and solutions and further support our customers with our local presence,” according to Emile Bado, Executive Vice President, Sales & Business Development of the Group.

This expansion represents their commitment to and support their customers in Qatar and the Middle Eastern market.

Author
Mariam Ahmad

