Orestes raises €100m for 2030 clean energy transition

Orestes, the sustainable investment solution provider, has launched its third offering, the Orestes Hydrogen Equity and Growth Portfolio (“Orestes Hydrogen”). The portfolio is targeting a €100 million raise and will offer investors access to private companies operating in the European hydrogen economy, the fastest growing segment of the green energy market in Europe.

Orestes Hydrogen is targeting a €100 million raise, to co-invest alongside the European Union, in equity and growth investment opportunities in Europe’s green hydrogen economy. Investments will not be made in start-ups, but companies which have proven business cases and have secured EU or state funding. These include green and turquoise hydrogen technologies and hydrogen valley projects in Germany, the Netherlands and Estonia. The portfolio is classed as an Article 9 investment (SFDR). The strategy will be focused on maximising equity IRR with the portfolio targeting a return of +15% per annum with a planned exit in 2030. The offering will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, offering investors secondary market alongside potentially high returns possible with emerging technologies.

The new portfolio addresses the increased financing requirements for a transition to net zero. Hydrogen is widely seen as the backbone of a Net Zero world and in Europe there has been significant financing for clean energy transition projects, including the EU and Norway committing €5.4 billion to support Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEIs).

Orestes’ portfolio advisory comes from recognised leaders – Natural Power, a world-leading renewables consultancy and Marek Aliksoo, member of the Estonian Hydrogen Association Board and European Clean Hydrogen Alliance.

The portfolio will be issued by Sustainable Capital PLC.



Dr. Scott Levy, founder of Sustainable Capital PLC, commented: “To realise the potential contribution of green hydrogen to meet our energy needs we must have accessible ways of turning potential into action and real-world gains. Orestes aims to provide this exact pathway.”