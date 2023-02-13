Powering the future: Schneider Electric's Electricity 4.0

Electricity 4.0, a term coined by Schneider Electric, is said to be the future of the energy sector, to represent the convergence of electric and digital at scale - empowering the electricity system to become greener and smarter.

The concept is about accelerating new energy sources to unlock a flexible, reliable bidirectional grid infrastructure and efficiency measures to avoid energy waste.



The age of Electricity 4.0

Proven to be 3-5x more efficient than other sources, Schneider Electric believes that electricity is the most efficient energy and therefore the best vector for decarbonisation and the key to the climate crisis. To enable this energy revolution, Schneider Electric will build the 'New Electric World' by providing smart energy everywhere in homes, buildings, data centres and throughout the infrastructure of cities.

