Bechtel Unveils Ground-breaking Carbon-Free Nuclear Plant

The project is part of the US Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program and aims to provide clean, sustainable energy.

Overcoming nuclear challenges

Historically, nuclear power has struggled with issues like radioactive waste management, ageing reactors, high maintenance costs, public safety concerns and decommissioning expenses. Despite these challenges, nuclear power contributes over a quarter of the world’s low-carbon electricity.

Companies like EDF in France, Exelon in the US and TEPCO in Japan currently rely on nuclear energy.

Bechtel’s new project, the Natrium Demonstration Project, addresses these challenges head-on. Located in Kemmerer, Wyoming, this advanced nuclear reactor promises to deliver carbon-free power through innovative technology and improved safety measures.

How the Natrium Project achieves carbon-free energy

Enhancing sustainability and economic viability

Beyond generating carbon-free electricity, the plant’s use of liquid sodium coolant in advanced fast reactors allows for spent nuclear fuel recycling and additional energy extraction from depleted uranium.

The modular design and advanced manufacturing techniques enable efficient construction, reducing capital costs and facilitating scalability.

Bechtel's technological advancements include a molten salt thermal energy storage system, which separates heat generation from electricity production. This system stores thermal energy during low demand and releases it during peak demand, enhancing grid flexibility and reliability.

Advanced safety features like passive cooling systems and inherent safety characteristics minimise accident risks, ensuring environmental and community protection.

The plant will operate at 345 megawatts, with potential output up to 500MW, powering 400,000 homes and creating long-term jobs in Wyoming.

Reflecting on this milestone, Bechtel President and COO Craig Albert stated, the project is designed to be “safer, cleaner, faster, and more efficient than many energy source alternatives”.

