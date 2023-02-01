Article
Sustainability

BP Energy Outlook 2023: three key takeaways

By Mariam Ahmad
February 01, 2023
undefined mins
BP has released its Energy Outlook 2023 edition, accounting for three key scenarios

BP has released its 2023 Energy Outlook, forecasting three possible scenarios for the global energy market after a year of turbulence: 'Net Zero', 'Accelerated' and 'New Momentum'. The Energy Outlook is produced to inform BP's strategy and is published as a contribution to the wider debate about the factors shaping the energy transition.

The outlook takes into account recent events such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the US Inflation Reduction Act, as stated by BP's chief economist, Spencer Dale, who emphasises that a successful energy transition must address energy security, affordability, and lower carbon emissions.

BP predicts that oil demand will decline due to increased efficiency in road transport and the electrification of vehicles, but oil will still play a major role in the global energy system for the next 15-20 years. Upstream investment in oil and natural gas is still needed in all three scenarios, including "Net Zero," which aims for emission reductions of up to 95%.

"Accelerated" considers reducing carbon emissions by 75% by 2050, while "New Momentum" is based on the current trajectory of the global energy system and government initiatives to decarbonise. Dale highlights that the events of the past year have shown the complexity and interconnection of the global energy system, emphasising the need for an orderly transition away from hydrocarbons.

BP Energy OutlookKey energy trends
Share
Share
Author
Mariam Ahmad

Featured Articles

UK and US announce energy partnership

The agreement will work towards reducing global dependency on Russian energy exports, stabilising energy markets, and stepping up collaboration

Alfa Laval to supply world’s largest green hydrogen plant

The facility is being built in NEOM, the US$500bn futuristic city being developed in Saudi Arabia

COP27 agrees to climate compensation fund

The deal is said to be a historic first in acknowledging the vast inequities of the climate crisis

North America's natural gas can help mitigate energy crisis

Oil & Gas

COP27: Egypt and Norway to build 100MW green hydrogen plant

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy company Masdar opens office in Saudi Arabia

Renewable Energy