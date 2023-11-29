Article
Renewable Energy

Clean energy leaders and industrial, electrical evolution

By Tom Swallow
November 29, 2023
Clean energy leaders and industrial, electrical evolution
Clean energy leaders and industrial, electrical evolution
We look back at some of the key appointments that will enable clean energy development and further progress in the electric revolution
1. Luke Milner

Job From: CFO, Energy Ventures at Liberty Global 

Job To: CEO, Energy Transition Portfolio at Liberty Global 

Milner holds a key role in enabling finance for a future of renewable energy. While he was previously the CFO of Energy Ventures, he now steps up to become the CEO of the portfolio, working on the Egg brand—which is driving a clearer pathway to clean energy through home solar-power, battery-storage, and EV charging solutions. The joint-venture Believ initiative will also be supported by Milner with a primary focus on automotive electrification as an EV charge point operator, which recently appointed Guy Bartlett as its CEO. 

His position at Liberty Global will continue to build the foundations of a cleaner relationship with energy and act as a key influencer of infrastructure electrification globally. 

2. Kristin Baker 

Job From: VP Strategy & Business Development UK & Ireland

Job To: VP Industrial & Process Automation UK & Ireland 

Having joined the team in 2011, Kristin Baker is now the VP Industrial & Process Automation for UK & Ireland at Schneider. This position is one dedicated to driving better efficiency in manufacturing organisations, reducing energy from production lines as well as the overall sustainability impacts.

“Kristin Baker’s extensive knowledge of our business gained from various senior roles, including her most recent position as VP for Strategy & Business Development, is invaluable,” says Kelly Becker, Zone President, Schneider Electric UK&I. 

3. Kristen Brown  

Job From: Director of Future Energy Systems UK&I 

Job To: VP of Strategy UK&I

VP of Strategy for the UK and Ireland was earned by Kristen Brown, a role in which she will dedicate her efforts to group operational strategy and ensure the execution of short-term strategic goals. 

Ian Woods

4. Ian Woods 

Job From: Managing Director at Deutsche Bank 

Job To: Vice Chairman, Industrials Investment Banking at Barclays 

Barclays announced the appointment of Woods to the role of Vice Chairman, Industrials Investment Banking in October 2023—a role that will support global energy investing. With more than 20 years of expertise in the industry, he has been the facilitator of fund transactions with Marjam Supply Company, AEA and BCI, and Westlake Chemical’s acquisition of Boral North America.

David Goatman

5. David Goatman 

Job From: Partner, Head of Energy, Sustainability and Natural Resources EMEA

Job To: Global Head of Energy and Sustainability Services

The real-estate consultancy based in London , UK, has appointed Goatman to lead the changes happening in the world of property. The newly created role will allow the organisation to grow in line with energy and sustainability service requirements, ensuring that teams are supported across eight locations worldwide.

Francesco Starace

6. Francesco Starace

Job From: CEO & General Manager at Enel 

Job To: Chair of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

“I am very impressed by the momentum the SBTi has built since its inception,” said Starace on his appointment as the Chair of the global sustainability programme. Having left Enel in May 2023, Starace still retains positions, such as the Chairman of the Board at Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and is a partner at EQT Group.

Author
Tom Swallow

