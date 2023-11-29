Clean energy leaders and industrial, electrical evolution

1. Luke Milner

Job From: CFO, Energy Ventures at Liberty Global

Job To: CEO, Energy Transition Portfolio at Liberty Global

Milner holds a key role in enabling finance for a future of renewable energy. While he was previously the CFO of Energy Ventures, he now steps up to become the CEO of the portfolio, working on the Egg brand—which is driving a clearer pathway to clean energy through home solar-power, battery-storage, and EV charging solutions. The joint-venture Believ initiative will also be supported by Milner with a primary focus on automotive electrification as an EV charge point operator, which recently appointed Guy Bartlett as its CEO.

His position at Liberty Global will continue to build the foundations of a cleaner relationship with energy and act as a key influencer of infrastructure electrification globally.