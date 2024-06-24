ees Europe: Ampace Introduces UniC Series and ESS Portfolio

In terms of energy consumption loss, the UniC series cuts this to just 1.56%, while conventional C&I products lose up to 7% and 3.5% of their throughput to air conditioner and liquid cooling respectively. Thanks to the product safety design guidelines, Ampace has maintained a zero-accident record.

The UniC Series can be applied to various C&I scenarios, such as 5G base stations, data centers, high-power fast charging facilities and zero-carbon parks. The UniC C1 and C5 are expected to enter mass production in December.

An all-scenario ESS portfolio for comprehensive energy solutions

With the debut of the UniC Series, Ampace demonstrates its dedication to bringing products with higher economic efficiency and reliability to different industries.

Next year, Ampace is expected to announce a new member to the UniC Series, the UniC i5, to further enhance customer’s benefits. Ampace will also continue to drive technological innovations to enable a greener future for the community.

Disclosure: This article is an advertorial and monetary payment was received from Ampace. It has gone through editorial control and passed the assessment for being informative.



