Future-proofed sustainability strategy is key says Capgemini

“Companies are seeing that early leaders in sustainability are now the winners.” says Ann Mettler, Vice President, Europe, Breakthrough Energy.

Established by Bill Gates, Breakthrough Energy is a network of entities and initiatives, including investment funds, nonprofit and philanthropic programs, and policy efforts linked by a common commitment to scale the technologies we need to achieve a path to net zero emissions by 2050.

Mettler was previously Director General and Head of the European Political Strategy Centre for the European Commission, and Directo, Europe of the World Economic Forum.

Is energy being prioritised in sustainability?



The report found that 63% of executives agreed that the business case for sustainability is clear, the figure reducing slightly to 60% for energy executives.

This percentage has tripled in comparison to the summer of 2022, when only 21% of executives agreed.



When asked if they agree with the statement ‘we have a clearly defined priority list of sustainability initiatives to be implemented in the next three years’, aerospace and defence leads, with 58% of respondents saying their company has a priority list, whilst energy lags the most, with only 40% of respondents saying the same.



In terms of energy use, 65% of frontrunners in sustainability have smart systems in place to monitor and reduce energy consumption, the report finds, with over 60% of respondents using AI to better monitor energy usage.



It seems that, whilst many bussinesses are utilising energy to boost their own sustainability, energy executives themselves may need to speed up adoption.

“The summer and fall of 2023 were the most disturbing in terms of record high temperatures across continents, and extreme weather events bringing unprecedented damages. The consequences of climate change are becoming impossible to ignore, and so is the future cost of not taking action,” says Cyril Garcia, Head of Global Sustainability Services and Corporate Responsibility, Group Executive Board Member.

Garcia has had a broad career across Capgemini Consulting, Capgemini and Capgemini Invent, the digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group which he launched and served as CEO.

In his current role, Garcia is responsible for the integration of sustainability across Capgemini’s portfolio of client services, driving the Group’s own sustainability agenda and Capgemini’s Corporate Social Responsibility activity.

“What we really need to see in the months to come is companies investing in future-proof sustainability measures and pivoting their business models to build sustainable products and services. It’s now or never for organisations: only those who will have invested early enough and put sustainability at the centre of their strategy will be able to truly realise the benefits.”

