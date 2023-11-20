HOFOR & Danfoss use AI to optimise energy consumption

The birthplace of internationally beloved fairy tale The Little Mermaid, Copenhagen, Denmark, is able to run thanks to leading utility company HOFOR.

The company is responsible for providing sustainable district heating, water supply, and waste management services to the area, delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions to its customers while reducing carbon emissions and promoting a greener future.

It has teamed up with Danfoss, the Danish company that engineers solutions to increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification, to optimise energy consumption and improve operational efficiency using AI.

Danfoss serves customers in more than 100 countries, with solutions used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment.

“This partnership brings together two of the leading Danish players in energy efficiency. We are proud to be working with HOFOR”, says Jürgen Fischer, President Danfoss Climate Solutions.

Fischer has been at Danfoss for over 15 years, having previously managed teams at Danish technology company Jabra. Based in Germany, he has been a member of the Danfoss Group Executive Team since 2017, when he became President of Danfoss Cooling, before becoming President of Danfoss Climate Solutions in 2021.

“AI technology is the future. With digitalisation, we can gather the data needed to automate and maximise energy efficiency in buildings to effectively reduce CO2 emissions.”

AI boosts sustainable energy use and efficiency

HOFOR is utilising Danfoss’ Leanheat solution to reduce overall energy consumption, prevent peak demand, and minimise CO2 emissions across up to 700 buildings within HOFOR's network.

The solution combines cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to provide tangible benefits to HOFOR customers, with anticipated savings of an average of 5%.

The partnership highlights the opportunities presented by AI developments in day to day emission reduction, and showcases both company’s commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

*********************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

*********************************************

Net Zero LIVE will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Net Zero LIVE London will feature four LIVE themes, incorporating Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE to deliver a holistic conference and exhibition experience with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. Following Net Zero LIVE, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai and Singapore.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 11th September 2024.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.