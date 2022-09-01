IPKeys Cyber Partners leverages SigmaFlow to secure critical

Critical infrastructure is increasingly interconnected and automated. These technological advances allow energy sector companies to provide reliable service to an increasingly large and complex customer base and expose these critical providers to an ever-more-complex environment of cybersecurity threats and regulations meant to counter them.

As technology, cyber threats, and regulations all grow in complexity, companies face an increasing burden to maintain a strong cybersecurity footing and prove compliance. These regulations, and the threats they counter, are expanding to include more providers, new industries and new security concerns. For this reason, firms like Burns & McDonnell require the support and partnership of IPKeys Cyber Partners, a cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider.

Evolving threats, requirements, and solutions in energy

IPKeys Cyber Partners supports some of our most critical infrastructure: energy providers. Although businesses in the sector are adopting more intelligent solutions for monitoring systems, managing resources, and predicting potential risks, there is still work to be done to ensure that energy firms are secure to prevent damage to the grid.

“With recent global events, our customers are facing a number of threats, from ransomware attacks to nation-state sponsored threats,” says Riendeau. “Not only do they have to defend against these threats, but they also need to be able to prove they're compliant with a complex set of regulations.”

SigmaFlow, the flagship product of IPKeys Cyber Partners, meets those needs, as described by Riendeau.

“The SigmaFlow compliance platform gives our customers visibility and control over their security and compliance programs in one interface.”

“Last year we launched SigmaFlow Beacon, a NERC CIP baseline monitoring solution natively part of the platform, allowing our customers to monitor, approve and report on baseline configuration in one interface. Next, SigmaFlow Envoy will allow our customers to subscribe to patch availability data and automatically initiate workflows to apply or mitigate the patch directly from the system.”





Increasing diversity and expanding regulations

Looking forward, industry experts expect to see current regulatory frameworks expanded to include more and smaller providers, additional industries, and additional measures to protect our most critical infrastructure. These regulations will seek to address the vulnerabilities that have been shown by recent incidents. Energy providers are already seeking out new tools to secure their systems and help them achieve and demonstrate compliance with regulatory frameworks such as NERC CIP. When asked about the near future of regulation, Riendeau states:



“Cybersecurity threats are growing. State actors who are very motivated with nearly unlimited resources are incredibly dangerous because they could be looking to disrupt systems, not just seeking a ransom.

“At the same time, our energy grid is becoming more diverse. New players such as renewables and providers of electric vehicle infrastructure are entering the scene. These systems must be protected, and it's only a matter of time before we see additional regulations.”

Which raises a new issue: Not only are the threats and regulations growing in complexity, new and evolving industries will interact heavily with our existing energy grid. Companies in these sectors will need to maintain their security and also predict and prepare for upcoming regulations.



“The work we're doing to extend our technology to support these systems, and the regulatory requirements that are likely to follow, is so critical at this moment.”





Read the full Burns & McDonnell's report HERE.