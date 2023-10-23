ManpowerGroup & EIT InnoEnergy train green energy workforce

Leading global workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup and energy transition specialists EIT InnoEnergy have partnered to train and upskill 800,000 workers in the battery value chain across Europe by the end of 2025.

This is in response to the demand for millions of new roles in renewable energy, electrification, battery technology, hydrogen and more as a result of the green transition.

“This partnership is an investment in people and the planet, creating opportunities for individuals to have meaningful careers that benefit us all,” shares Riccardo Barberis, ManpowerGroup’s Regional President of Northern Europe.

“Collaborating with InnoEnergy to build a pipeline of skilled talent who will support Europe’s transition to a net-zero future is not only smart business, but the right thing to do to help people level up their potential.”





The workforce behind the energy transition

The collaboration will provide accelerated flexible virtual and in-person training for 70 in-demand roles including Battery Technicians, Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Maintenance Operators, Production Engineers.

The range of options includes 35 certifications totaling more than 400 online learning hours, with resources available in more than ten languages. The training is aimed at both new entrants and career changers, and additionally helps drive progress towards the European Commission's goal of having a skilled workforce to support the European Union’s Green Deal.

“Tackling the climate change transition to a carbon neutral economy and society requires urgent collaboration and investment in upskilling and reskilling workers for the green jobs of tomorrow,” says Oana Penu, Director of the InnoEnergy Skills Institute.

“We are excited to join forces with ManpowerGroup to accelerate these efforts and equip hundreds of thousands of workers with the skills needed to support Europe’s sustainability goals. At TBB, we look forward to explaining our solutions and the vital role partnerships like this play in building a skilled workforce for the future.”

