Article
Renewable Energy

News roundup: oil and gas contracts fall, renewables up

By Mariam Ahmad
December 04, 2022
undefined mins
Energy news roundup: oil and gas contracts globally fall by 7%, new solar projects deal, and supplying the world's largest green hydrogen plant

Global number of oil and gas contracts fall by 7% in Q3 2022

The overall number of contracts in the oil and gas industry declined by 7% in Q3 2022, decreasing from 1,662 in the previous quarter to 1,542 in the current one, GlobalData, a data and analytics company, has said.

However, in a report, ‘Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Analytics by Sector (Upstream, Midstream and Downstream), Region, Planned and Awarded Contracts and Top Contractors, Q3 2022’, the data company pointed out that the contract value reported saw an increase, from US$38.8 billion in Q2 2022 to US$47.7 billion in Q3.

 

LONGi and L&T agree deal for two major KSA solar projects

LONGi, the Chinese solar technology company, has said that it has signed an agreement to provide 1,292MW of photovoltaic modules to Larsen & Toubro, the Indian multinational, for two solar projects under construction in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement, the agreement was signed by Dennis She, vice president at LONGi, and A Ravindran, senior vice president and head of the Renewables Strategic Business Group at L&T. The agreement covers two Saudi Arabian projects for which L&T is acting as EPC, it added.

 

Alfa Laval to supply world’s largest green hydrogen plant

Alfa Laval, the Swedish company specialising in heat transfer, centrifugal separation, and fluid handling, has said that it has signed an agreement to deliver compact heat exchangers to the world’s largest green hydrogen plant, which is being constructed in the Middle East.

In a statement, Alfa Laval said that the facility, which is powered by renewable energy, will be part of NEOM, a US$500 billion futuristic city that is being built from scratch in the north-western deserts of Saudi Arabia. 

renewablesoilOil and GasGas
Share
Share
Author
Mariam Ahmad

Featured Articles

Alfa Laval to supply world’s largest green hydrogen plant

The facility is being built in NEOM, the US$500bn futuristic city being developed in Saudi Arabia

COP27 agrees to climate compensation fund

The deal is said to be a historic first in acknowledging the vast inequities of the climate crisis

North America's natural gas can help mitigate energy crisis

In the effort towards decarbonisation, North America could be a key player in providing affordable natural gas, addressing energy security issues

COP27: Egypt and Norway to build 100MW green hydrogen plant

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy company Masdar opens office in Saudi Arabia

Renewable Energy

Ørsted closes US$140m transaction with ECP for US portfolio

Renewable Energy