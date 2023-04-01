Nokia envisions sustainable prospects for digital devices

Technology is one of the driving forces of environmental action, leading to some of the most revolutionary ever seen in history. The devices that we use the most are even smarter, more efficient and increasingly intelligent.

But, to really adapt and positively impact the planet, Nokia recognises there is more work to be done and has mapped out the journey ahead. Effectively the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, the plan is supported by the data set out in its People & Planet 2022 report.

The report details various metrics measured to shape the company’s strategy for the future—focusing on industrial digitalisation, security and privacy, the digital divide, and overall business responsibilities in the wider technology industry.

Nokia’s place in the technology landscape

There is more to Nokia than personal digital devices. Over the years, the company has been on a journey to transform the way organisations do business and leveraging the latest era of technology to unlock new capabilities for firms.

Alongside this goal, sustainability has been a pivotal in decision making and innovation, which led to its recent success in the realm of ESG. By tackling the world’s toughest challenges, Nokia hopes its efforts will be rewarded with new and exciting approaches to the impending climate concerns.

Its future focus makes Nokia a leading player in both technology and sustainability and the following points outline its strategy for ESG moving forward. This strategy is driven by its achievements and the company’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Melissa Schoeb echoes this.

“At Nokia, we believe that there can be no green without digital.​​​​ Our objective is to develop ESG into a competitive advantage by leveraging our technology and portfolio strengths to maximise our positive impact on industries, society and the environment,” says Schoeb.

