Nokia envisions sustainable prospects for digital devices
Technology is one of the driving forces of environmental action, leading to some of the most revolutionary ever seen in history. The devices that we use the most are even smarter, more efficient and increasingly intelligent.
But, to really adapt and positively impact the planet, Nokia recognises there is more work to be done and has mapped out the journey ahead. Effectively the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, the plan is supported by the data set out in its People & Planet 2022 report.
The report details various metrics measured to shape the company’s strategy for the future—focusing on industrial digitalisation, security and privacy, the digital divide, and overall business responsibilities in the wider technology industry.
Nokia’s place in the technology landscape
There is more to Nokia than personal digital devices. Over the years, the company has been on a journey to transform the way organisations do business and leveraging the latest era of technology to unlock new capabilities for firms.
Alongside this goal, sustainability has been a pivotal in decision making and innovation, which led to its recent success in the realm of ESG. By tackling the world’s toughest challenges, Nokia hopes its efforts will be rewarded with new and exciting approaches to the impending climate concerns.
Its future focus makes Nokia a leading player in both technology and sustainability and the following points outline its strategy for ESG moving forward. This strategy is driven by its achievements and the company’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Melissa Schoeb echoes this.
“At Nokia, we believe that there can be no green without digital. Our objective is to develop ESG into a competitive advantage by leveraging our technology and portfolio strengths to maximise our positive impact on industries, society and the environment,” says Schoeb.
“We believe that digitalisation and enhanced connectivity will be crucial in the response to climate change through more efficient use and re-use of the world’s resources; to the digital divide through more inclusive access globally to work, healthcare, education and public services; and to stalling productivity by bringing asset-intensive physical industries into the digital future.”
A look at Nokia’s sustainability success
So far the company’s actions led to various achievements (as stated by the company), including:
Environmental impact
- Surpassed annual target for renewable energy across global facilities of 60%, reaching 63% of purchased electricity and well on the way to the goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2025.
- Final assembly suppliers achieved a 39% reduction in GHG emissions compared to 2019.
- Made significant progress in product power consumption with liquid cooling solution implemented across AirScale baseband portfolio; and energy efficient chipset for fixed broadband networks now used by 150 customers worldwide.
Industrial digitalisation
- Recognised as the market leader in private wireless with over 560 customers globally, helping industrials accelerate their own digital transformation.
- Expanded global enterprise customer base with more than 2 600 companies across transport, energy, manufacturing, and the public sectors using Nokia’s critical networks.
Security and privacy improvements
- Launched Advanced Security Testing and Research (ASTaR) lab in the US which provides an end-to-end testing lab focused on the security resilience of 5G networks, as well as their associated software, hardware and applications.
- Strengthened data privacy approach by implementing ‘three lines of defence’ risk model consisting of business groups and corporate functions forming the first line of defence, central privacy experts as the second line, and an independent audit team as the third.
Bridging the digital divide
- Reached 614 149 direct beneficiaries with an emphasis on women, students and minority groups
- Added 90 more villages to the multi-year Smartpur digital village ecosystem program in India. There are 350 Smartpur centres empowering local entrepreneurs and providing them with facilities to make digital services accessible in rural villages.
Responsible business
- Completed 379 online assessments of key suppliers representing 63% of total procurement spend through EcoVadis and 67 in-depth corporate responsibility onsite audits focused on labour conditions and the environment across 17 countries.
- Recognized for the seventh time by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®.
- Successfully completed a second independent human rights assessment by the Global Network Initiative.
Nokia’s sustainability report recognises SASB Standards and those of the UN Global Compact, as well as the GRI Standards for sustainable impact.