Øivind Tangen: Meet the Man now at Helm of Oil Company SBM

“It is a great honour to have been selected as the successor to Bruno in the role of CEO and Chair of the Management Board of SBM Offshore,” Tangen said. “It is with great enthusiasm I commit to working with the whole SBM team to continue to successfully deliver the company’s strategy for the years to come.”

On Tangen’s appointment, Roeland Baan, Chair of the Supervisory Board at SBM and Topsoe’s President and CEO added: “Bruno leaves the organisation as a leader in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market and an established energy transition company with a clear strategy and strong financial position.

“Øivind has shown strong leadership and people skills in his current and former roles. His extensive experience in all the areas of our core businesses will enable him to be an effective CEO leading SBM Offshore going forward.”

Who is SBM’s new CEO Øivind Tangen?

Tangen’s career at SBM is extensive. His sole employer, he joined the company in 2003 as an Operations Manager and has assumed a number of executive roles including Managing Director SBM Operations, Director Group Execution Functions and most recently COO. During his time at SBM he had also been responsible for the company’s fleet of floating production, storage and offloading vessels. Tangen’s SBM career has seen him work around the world, including Monaco and Canada as well as SBM’s home country of the Netherlands.

Before joining SBM, Tangen obtained an MSc in Naval Architecture from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), a year of which was carried out at ENSTA Paris before undertaking a Master of Management and Economy in Energy and Environmental Industry course at ENI Corporate University in Milan.

