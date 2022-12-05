Petrofac selected by Shell for EPS services on Omani project

Petrofac, the international energy services provider to the global energy industry, has been selected by Shell to undertake a new Engineering and Procurement services (EPS) scopes in the Sultanate of Oman.

In a statement, the London-headquartered firm said that it will firstly undertake a five-year EPS contract for Shell’s Block-10 Mabrouk Phase 2 Project, which is located in the Al Wusta Governorate of Oman – around 400 kilometres from the capital Muscat.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender process and the scope of work includes well-pads for multiple wells, remote manifold stations and connecting pipeline, including water infrastructure for well development, and a Field Operations Base.

Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Engineering & Construction business, said: “Petrofac has been operating in Oman for over 30 years, delivering more than 15 major projects and US$3.7 billion of in-country value during that time. We are delighted to continue our support of the Sultanate’s energy industry and its Vision 2040 priorities.”

The energy services provider added that two further contracts, to provide residual engineering and procurement services to complete Phase-1B of the Block-10 development, were secured under Petrofac’s global Enterprise Framework Agreement with Shell.

The three newly awarded contracts will be delivered in-country utilising Petrofac’s multi-discipline engineering and project execution office in Muscat, Lahoud said.

Shell Integrated Gas Oman BV, a subsidiary of Shell plc, along with its partners, OQ and Marsa Liquefied Natural Gas, signed a concession agreement to develop and produce natural gas from Block-10 in December 2021. Shell became operator of the field at the signing.

Supporting Oman’s Energy Industries

Petrofac has been supporting Oman’s energy industries since 1988 to design, build, operate, and maintain facilities, as well as developing local workforce competence and generating in-country value. As part of this commitment, it has invested US$30 million into a state-of-the-art technical training centre with its partner Takatuf Petrofac Oman.

In September 2022, the company announced that its 2,000 square metre Muscat office underwent a revamp to facilitate the company’s growth and development journey in the Sultanate. The new space, which hosts more than 200 team members from Petrofac and client organisations, has been developed with the goal of minimising its environmental impact and maximising its energy efficiency.

Constructed by Towell Talati, a local company specialising in architecture, interior design and construction administration, the office space comprises smart building technology that optimises use of water, lighting, and air conditioning, and drives paperless processes to maximise energy efficiency.

The office is dedicated to a seven-year project delivery contract that Petrofac are executing with its partner, and main PDO contract holder, Arabian Industries Projects, for selected PDO concession areas in the North of Oman.