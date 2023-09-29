Energy a key target to meet decarbonisation goals - Siemens

Fewer than half of organisations expect to meet decarbonisation targets by 2030, according to a study by technology company Siemens.

According to the report by Siemens Smart Infrastructure, titled Siemens Infrastructure Transition Monitor 2023: The Great Divide on The Path to Net Zero, there is limited alignment on priorities and how best to progress towards a decarbonised and resource-efficient world. Whilst more than half of people surveyed believe the infrastructure transition is accelerating in their region, a quarter of participants - senior executives from seven major industry groups - said that progress is “too slow”, while 29% believe progress is “coordinated”, and 31% describe it as “on target”.

“The infrastructure transition is accelerating, putting pressure on systems worldwide – from energy, to mobility, to buildings,” Matthias Rebellius, managing board member of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure, said. “Evolving the world’s infrastructure is of the utmost importance to enable progress towards decarbonisation, resource efficiency, and social wellbeing.

“Technology and digitalisation are instrumental to achieving this transition in a smart and sustainable way. At Siemens Smart Infrastructure we have already taken the first steps, creating innovative products, systems, solutions, and services to support the present and future challenges of urbanisation and climate change.”

Energy is a key priority

Despite the acceleration of the infrastructure transition, Siemens' report suggests that faster progress is needed at the regional level to support a low-carbon world. Energy is a key priority as almost three quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions come from production, use and transportation of energy. According to the report, less than 10% believe their region (or country) to be “advanced, fully integrated, full-scale" on major energy goals of the transition. According to McKinsey , to decarbonise the world's energy system would require an estimated US$275tn to make deep changes to electrical power generation, distribution, and consumption. Regulatory authorities are seen as having the greatest responsibility here (according to 31% of respondents), closely followed by the ultimate owners of assets, investors/shareholders (25%). Businesses (17%), politicians (13%), and citizens (13%) are all described as having some responsibility, but significantly less.

