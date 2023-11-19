SSE’s battery storage project supports decarbonisation

SSE is one of the companies behind the world’s largest offshore wind farm — The Dogger Bank Offshore Development Zone — which has just started producing power. When fully operational, it will have a 3.6-gigawatt capacity allowing it to cater for 5% of the UK's electricity demand, deliver yearly CO2 savings equivalent to removing 1.5 million cars from the road and power six million homes annually.

Battery storage

SSE is further investing in renewable energy in the UK by building a 320 megawatt (MW) battery storage project — The Monk Fryston battery project — in Yorkshire, North England.

“This is another positive step towards reaching our net zero targets, enabling us to provide stored energy to the grid and provide balancing energy supply to support intermittent renewable energy generation," said Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar and Battery at SSE Renewables. Using his over 17 years’ experience of leading business growth in energy transition markets, Cave-Bigley leads SSE's utility scale solar and battery business in the UK and Ireland.

He has worked for businesses of all sizes, from SSE, BP and Rio Tinto to venture-backed start-ups, covering renewables, power, gas, transportation, waste and resources.

This supports the UK’s goal to decarbonise its electricity system by 2035 by increasing renewable power generation, as that will also require a large scale-up of battery storage projects to help balance supply when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

The Monk Fryston battery project will be able to run for two hours at a time and is expected to be operational by spring 2026.

