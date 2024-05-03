Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE Among World’s Top Sustainability Events

By Maya Derrick
May 03, 2024
Adam Karnama, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cognizant at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Sustainability LIVE is recognised among global leaders in sustainability events for its New York iteration as it paves the way to a eco-conscious future

Sister title Sustainability Magazine is proud to announce Sustainability LIVE: New York has been recognised as one of the 10 leading sustainability events in the next 18 months worldwide.

The list, compiled by cred, collates the top events that inspire collective action and drive meaningful change towards a more environmentally conscious future. The events all take place throughout the rest of 2024 to the end of 2025.

Taking place on 3 and 4 June 2024, the North American iteration of BizClik’s Sustainability LIVE series connects the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers.

The two day extravaganza sees hundreds of attendees take a deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG as well as net zero and planet. 

Neil Perry and Panellists Nicola Torreggiani of Guess and Samatha Taylor of The Good Factory at the Net Zero Fashion Panel Discussion at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024

Host of BizClik’s virtual and hybrid events series — which includes Sustainability LIVE: New York — is Managing Editor Neil Perry. 

He said of Sustainability LIVE: New York ranking among the world’s best: “One of the key successes we enjoy at our Sustainability LIVE events is the diversity of discussions we have about best practice in the industry.

“We have such a broad audience and variety of internationally recognised speakers, it is always exciting to see the sharing of expertise and genuinely useful information for both seasoned sustainability experts, and those looking to push their green programmes forward.”

What to expect at Sustainability LIVE: New York

The Scope 3 Forum with Mark Jones of THG, Javier López Gómez of SGS and Patrick Linigham of Clyde & Co LLP at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024

Billed as the world's fastest growing sustainability & ESG virtual event, Sustainability LIVE New York serves as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

The world’s brightest minds will come together for the event, with networking and knowledge sharing opportunities in abundance.

Attendees at the Capgemini Workshop at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024

Attendees will have a front-row seat to high-energy keynotes, firesides, panels and Q&As with C-suite executives from some of the world’s largest companies who lead the conversation of change.

Esteemed speakers set to take to the stage at Sustainability LIVE: New York and joining its growing line-up include:

More speakers are set to be announced, so keep your eyes on Sustainability Magazine’s websites for the latest Sustainability LIVE updates.

There’s still time to get your hands on a ticket to the must-attend event. To register your attendance at Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

To sponsor Sustainability LIVE: New York, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
