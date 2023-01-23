With growing concern about climate change and reducing energy usage, energy consulting companies can prove to be integral to finding long-term solutions.

Energy consulting companies provide expertise and strategic guidance to clients looking to increase energy efficiency, reduce costs and leverage renewable energy sources. Their team of experts have specialised knowledge and experience in the energy industry and can provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients. This can help companies make informed decisions about their business, navigate the rapidly changing energy landscape, and improve their overall performance.

Here are the world's top 10 energy consulting companies

10: Ernst & Young

EY's energy consulting practice helps clients in the energy industry to address strategic, operational, and organisational challenges. The firm works with clients in the oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and energy efficiency industries.

EY helps clients to develop and implement strategies that align with their business goals and objectives, and assists with organisational design and implementation of large-scale change programmes. The company has a strong presence in the regulated industries and helps clients to navigate the regulatory landscape, providing advice on regulatory compliance and market design. This extends to the renewable energy sector, where EY helps clients improve their sustainability efforts

9: AT Kearney

AT Kearney's energy consulting practice helps clients in the oil and gas, power and utilities, and renewable energy industries to address strategic, operational, and organisational challenges. In particular, the organisation helps clients to develop and implement strategies for decarbonisation and the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, as well as implement digital solutions that can help clients stay competitive in the rapidly changing energy landscape. The firm is known for its expertise in areas such as exploration and production, refining, marketing and trading, and natural gas and power.

8: PwC

PwC offers energy consulting in the sectors of oil and gas, power and utilities, chemicals and mining and metals.

The company's energy consulting practice is global and has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is known for its expertise in areas such as exploration and production, refining, marketing and trading, and natural gas and power. In addition, the firm also has a strong track record in the renewable energy sector, including solar, wind, and bioenergy.

7: KPMG

Energy consultants at KPMG offer their services to power and utilities, oil and gas, chemicals and mining companies, helping them deal with disruptive business challenges, grow their revenues and reduce costs. KPMG advises them on investments in hydrogen and carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) as well as renewables.

The company's experts are up to date on the emerging trends and can help clients set a vision and strategy for the future energy market, while considering anticipated regulatory challenges.

6: Deloitte

Deloitte’s UK Energy, Resources & Industrials specialists provide comprehensive, integrated solutions to all segments of the Energy & Chemicals, Power & Utilities, Mining & Metals and Industrial Products & Construction sectors - offering clients deep industry knowledge and a global network.

5: Accenture

Accenture's energy consulting practice helps clients in the energy industry address complex business and technology challenges. They offer a range of services including strategy, digital, technology, and operations consulting. They help clients in the oil and gas, utilities, and renewable energy sectors to transform their businesses and operations to become more efficient, sustainable, and customer-focused. Some specific areas they focus on include digitalization, asset management, decarbonization, and grid modernisation. They also help clients to develop and implement new business models, such as distributed energy and electric vehicle charging.

4: Boston Consulting Service

BCG draws on a deep understanding of the energy industry, technologies, and stakeholders to help clients tackle today’s energy challenge and tap into new opportunities around the world. We work with business leaders, governments, and ecosystems to ensure that solutions are as practical as they are equitable and just.

The company has particular expertise in AI, ensuring clients are applying the best analytics and solutions for the sharpest insights around energy access, emissions reduction and operational excellence.

3: Bain & Company

The company's energy consultants aim to cuts across regions, functions, and capabilities – from the latest in digital tools and analytics to deep insights in consumer trends and cost structures. Bain & Company's natural resources expertise covers everything from post-merger integration to supply-chain optimisation, cost transformation, and B2B go-to-market strategies.

2: Alvarez and Marshal

Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) is a global professional services firm that provides consulting services to companies in the energy sector. Their services include performance improvement, turnaround management, and other consulting services such as restructuring, M&A and risk management. A&M's energy practice specifically focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry, as well as the power and utilities industry. The firm has offices around the world, including in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

1: Mckinsey

McKinsey & Company is a leading global management consulting firm that provides a wide range of consulting services, including services to the energy industry. McKinsey's energy practice helps companies in the oil and gas, power, and renewables sectors to improve their performance, navigate industry disruption and regulatory changes, and develop new growth opportunities.

The services offered by McKinsey's energy practice include strategy development, operational improvement, digital and advanced analytics, and organisation and performance transformation. They also provide expertise on topics such as decarbonization, energy transition, and the impact of new technologies on the energy sector.

McKinsey's energy practice is one of the most respected in the industry, and they have a reputation for providing high-quality, actionable advice to their clients. They have a global team of experts with a wide range of experience in the energy industry, and they work with companies of all sizes, from large multinationals to small and medium-sized eterprises.