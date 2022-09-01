Xona: securing remote asserts for Burns & McDonnell

CEO Bill Moore founded Xona 'the frictionless user access platform for operational technology' in 2017. Having worked for over 20 years in IT, Operational Technology (OT), networking and security operations, he identified an unaddressed need for providing a zero-trust user access for highly distributed critical infrastructure sites, including energy sector power plants, wind farms, battery storage plants, or solar arrays as well as manufacturing, transportation and government. “There needed to be a way of remotely operating the cyber physical systems and operational technology in a much more secure and compliant way,” he says.

Xona’s frictionless user access platform is purpose-built for OT and other critical infrastructure systems and can be easily integrated with existing OT systems and configured in minutes. Its proprietary protocol isolation and zero-trust architecture immediately reduces the attack surface by eliminating common attack vectors, while giving authorized users seamless and secure control of operational technology from any location or device.

Says Moore: “Our flagship Critical System Gateway (CSG) provides simple and compliant access to critical assets and also protects these assets from the specific threats posed by remote distributed workers. XONA provides users granular authorization to each system or asset in the operational network. It also isolates the protocols used on that critical network, making sure they are only used on the Operational network and not communicated out to the remote user. This effectively reduces the 'attack surface,’ providing more effective risk mitigation.

Xona's CSG was a perfect fit for global engineering and construction firm Burns & McDonnell . “The pandemic underlined the difficulty of getting to remote sites to provision new control systems and the like: Burns & McDonnell needed to be able to do more with fewer people. These sites' OT, airport refueling systems, for example, need the ability to be operated without an IT network or cloud. We can give Burns & McDonnell a very secure way to operate those systems without them having to actually physically visit distributed sites.”

Zero trust cybersecurity is a key advantage of Xona's CSG. “Burns & McDonnell has been forward-thinking, and a leader in construction firms operate. We have talked to them in depth about cybersecurity and how to protect their assets, and they understood the benefits right away, which for us was a sure-fire way to know we were on the same page!”

The partnership with Burns & McDonnell is evolving all the time, Moore emphasises. “We're always looking to improve our platform. We're going to be launching our next generation CSG this year. It'll be even more flexible in terms of integrating with other technologies. Of course, we already integrate with the best security information management (SIM) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) providers, and we've worked to make that more flexible and enterprise-ready. Looking forward, we see a big opportunity in expanding the amount of analytics we can garner from how users interact and operate this technology. We see a future that could eliminate so many configuration errors, not least by automating repetitive tasks.”

The XONA Remote Operations Access Manager (ROAM) is Xona's enterprise management tool, giving centralized administrative control over CSGs including user, connection and gateway policy enforcement. “The challenge of configuring hundreds of remote sites like offshore wind turbines, oil rigs, or electrical substations, updating CSG, and protecting all the communications coming from those sites, at the same time enabling the enterprise to efficiently access those sites from a central location, is simplified using ROAM. We're excited to be working with Burns & McDonnell, and looking forward to a bright future bringing security and safety to enterprises and all the people they serve throughout the world.”





Read the full Burns & McDonnell digital report HERE.