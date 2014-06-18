CSI Electrical Contractors
CSI Electrical Contractors  has been a leader in energy project development, installation, and maintenance since its founding in 1990. The full-service firm handles commercial, industrial or one-of-a-kind challenge with more than 150 megawatts' experience in generating facilities. The company's innovative technologies and quality construction can be seen in projects throughout North America.

