Company Report
June 19, 2014
Enel
As Italy's largest power company, Enel is a leading integrated player in the market of power and gas and is integral to Europe and Latin America. With a market in operation in 40 countries across 4 continents, Enel oversees power generation from over 98 GW of net installed capacity. Enel also distributes electricity and gas through a network spanning around 1.9 million km to serve around 61 million customers nationally.