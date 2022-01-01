2U

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 45 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. 2U’s people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential.