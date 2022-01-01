Abellio UK

A leading operator of rail and bus services, Abellio delivers daily rail and bus services to 1.2 million passengers in Scotland and England. In the UK, the company operates Abellio London buses as well as Greater Anglia, West Midlands, East Midlands, Merseyrail, and ScotRail trains. Regardless of geographic location, Abellio’s 16,000+ team members provide commuters with easy, reliable, and safe public transport. Currently, the company is investing £3bn into new trains to improve the quality of its passenger experience. During the global pandemic, Abellio has taken measures to ensure the health and safety of both its passengers and employees. “We are extremely proud of our staff for their courage and dedication”, the company stated, “and we thank our passengers for their cooperation during these challenging times”.