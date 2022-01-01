Adeia

For over 40 years, Adeia’s fundamental innovations have shaped the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment, enhancing billions of devices in an increasingly connected world.

From TVs to smartphones, in almost any place you can think of, from home to work to on-the-go and in all types of entertainment experiences, from Pay-TV to OTT, managing content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal is precisely what Adeia’s innovations do.

Their patented innovations broadly cover all aspects of the entertainment experience, including guidance, discovery, search, recommendations, DVR, VOD, OTT, multi-screen, personalisation, data analytics, advertising, imaging, content storage, high-performance computing and traditional linear television in both North America and internationally.