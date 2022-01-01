Profile Picture

Alvotech

Alvotech is a biopharmaceutical company focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline contains seven biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, and cancer.

Gerhard Helmerich

Head of Global Supply Chain

