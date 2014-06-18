AMEC is one of the world’s leading engineering, project management and consultancy companies. The company's long history spans back to its early formation in 1848 when Matthew Hall opened a lead-work business in the UK. This later became the Matthew Hall Group of Companies. Separately, in 1883 Leonard Fairclough started a stone business in the UK, which expanded into construction at the turn of the century. In 1982 Fairclough Construction merged with William Press (founded in 1913) to form AMEC plc. Six years later the Matthew Hall Group of Companies was incorporated into the AMEC Group. Today, the company's

AMEC prides itself on being a company that delivers profitable, safe and sustainable projects and services for its customers in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, environment and infrastructure markets across 40 countries around the globe. It does so by remaining true to its clear vision of creating a successful, sustainable company for the long term. To achieve that end it remains committed to balancing economic, social and environmental issues in its decision- making processes, ensuring sustainable work is integrated into every aspect of its business.

AMEC's sustainability strategy links its core values (delivering excellence to customers by believing in people, never compromising on safety and acting with integrity) to its core business strategy (excellent project delivery and sustainable growth).