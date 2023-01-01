Apkudo

Apkudo enables companies that sell or manage connected devices to maximize value from resale, repair, and reuse while eliminating e-waste.



Instead of relying on extensive labor and a patchwork of re-purposed systems, Apkudo provides a fully integrated solution to ensure that items such as mobile phones, tablets, watches, laptops, and wireless earphones move smoothly to the highest-value outcomes.



Apkudo’s Circular Industry Platform includes the full suite of decision-support and operating tools: automated testing and grading systems, device lifecycle management, and resale market integration.



As a result, Apkudo customers always have the answer to the question, “What do I do with this device, right now?”