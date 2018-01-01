Apollo

Apollo ibott 1971 is an insurance syndicate within the Lloyd’s market founded in 2018 by Apollo. It was conceived to create insurance solutions for emerging businesses and technologies, sitting at the vanguard of social disruption and technological change. From its outset, Apollo ibott 1971 has been led by Chris Moore, an experienced and passionate insurance industry executive who spent two years at Catlin before joining Apollo a decade ago.

One of Apollo ibott 1971’s biggest areas of focus is autonomous vehicles (AVs), which has the potential to increase convenience for consumers and unlock new opportunities for mobility. According to McKinsey, autonomous driving could create revenues of US$300-400bn by 2035.

Apollo continues to seek other industry partners with which to collaborate and provide capacity around autonomous vehicles. It has already partnered in the US with Edge Case, a risk management research company that is attempting to bridge the gap between AV companies’ own technical expertise and the knowledge that exists within the insurance world that is trying to build insurance solutions for autonomous vehicles