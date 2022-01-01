APTIM

Whether it’s safeguarding and maintaining critical power infrastructure, helping communities recover from natural disasters, enabling armed forces and first responders, or transforming landfills into public parks, APTIM is working hard to drive real impact. Serving Government, Oil, Gas, Chemical, Industrial, Commercial, and Power clients, APTIM specialises in engineering, program management, environmental services, disaster recovery, complex facility maintenance, and construction services. Leveraging teams of scientists, engineers, builders, economists, craft professionals, procurement, logistics and process experts, APTIM refuses to accept the status quo and challenges the norm. Continuously planning for the unexpected, developing critical insights and delivering new, creative and adaptive solutions, APTIM is your partner in success.