Atos

Atos is a leader in secure and decarbonised digital, with a range of market-leading digital solutions along with consultancy services, digital security and decarbonisation offerings; an end-to-end partnership approach. A net-zero pioneer in decarbonisation services and products, Atos’ commitment to the future extends to carbon-neutrality for their own organisation, as well as its clients and partners. Atos pushes the boundaries of scientific and technological excellence to ensure that everyone can live, work and thrive sustainably in a secure information space. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is an SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index. It is a leader in cloud and digital workplace and is also #1 in managed security services in Europe and #3 worldwide. With these capabilities plus best-in-class computing power and the pioneering Quantum Learning Machine, Atos is helping to design the future of the information space.