Audi Business Innovation

Audi Business Innovation GmbH (ABI) was launched by Audi AG in 2013 as a 100% subsidiary with the goal to rethink the automotive core business. The focus of ABI lies in the development and implementation of digital concepts and products as well as in the provision of reliable IT platforms for AUDI AG and the Volkswagen Group.

At Audi Business Innovation, employees shape digital transformation and strengthen the sales processes of Audi by offering profound product and IT expertise for user-centric solutions along the customer journey.