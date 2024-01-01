BMO Financial Group

Founded in 1817, BMO is Canada’s oldest incorporated bank and the eighth largest bank in North America by assets. BMO’s strength and stability formed its foundation of trust by more than 13 million customers and their communities over its 206-year history.

The company is committed to driving innovation and its digital-first strategy is at the core of its market-leading technology solutions that are improving security, convenience, speed, and product options to help its customers, clients and the communities it serves make financial progress. BMO’s recently completed acquisition of Bank of the West significantly expanded the bank’s physical and digital footprint in North America, by acquiring nearly two million new customers across wealth, corporate, commercial, business banking and capital markets.