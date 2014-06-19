19 June 2014

Bronzeoak Philippines Inc.
Bronzeoak Philippines Inc.
 Bronzeoak Philippines is a leader in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects in the Philippines and since its foundation in 2003, has grown to include a number of international partners and investors. The company keeps the country's goals of energy independence and sustainable development at the forefront of its renewable energy endeavors that span across solar, biofuel, ethanol and biomass production. 

Year founded:
2003
http://www.bronzeoakph.com/ [email protected]

