Chartered Institute of Information Security

The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) is the only pure play information and cyber security institution to have been granted Royal Charter status that is dedicated to raising the standard of professionalism in information and cyber security. CIISec provides a universally accepted focal point for the information cyber security profession. It is an independent non-for-profit body governed by its members, ensuring standards of professionalism for training, qualifications, operating practices and individuals. CIISec has a growing membership that represents over 10,000 individuals in the information and cyber security industry.