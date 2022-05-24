Chubb

Chubb is a truly global commercial and consumer insurer – one of only a few in the world with substantial local operations that is built to compete for local business all over the world. We operate in 54 countries and territories with about 34,000 employees around the world.

Chubb has one of the largest product portfolios in the global insurance industry. We offer insurance protection to businesses of all sizes, from multinational companies to small and mid-sized enterprises.

We also serve consumers globally. From high-net-worth families in North America to offering personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance products as well as other international personal lines, covering cell phones to autos to household contents.

While North America is Chubb’s largest market, our business has grown faster in the dynamic markets of Latin America and Asia. These developing markets are where some of the most exciting trends in digital are happening.

Insurance and risk is Chubb’s only business. We are a global leader with exceptional financial strength, product breadth and deep underwriting expertise.

Our company is known for its underwriting excellence, risk engineering capabilities and claims service that is second to none.