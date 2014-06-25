Australia's Clean Energy Council is the leading representative body for the nation's renewable energy sector. Its members are involved i...
Australia's Clean Energy Council is the leading representative body for the nation's renewable energy sector. Its members are involved in the development or deployment of clean energy technologies such as bioenergy, cogeneration, energy efficiency, geothermal, hydro, solar, solar hot water, marine energy and wind. As an association it aims to advocate for an effective policy and market framework for clean energy, as well as promoting the industry and its achievements.