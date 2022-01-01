Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the leading consumer goods companies in the world. We make, move and sell some of the world’s most loved brands – serving 600 million consumers and helping 1.75 million customers across 29 countries grow. We combine the strength and scale of a large, multinational business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia operates eight manufacturing facilities in Sumatra, Java, and Bali employs a direct workforce of more than 5,400 people and distributes a million cases of refreshing drinks to more than 450,000 outlets across the nation. We are also committed to make a distinct and positive contribution to the areas we operate, by running various initiatives, such as: Bali Beach Clean Up, support Green School (Adiwiyata School) program, Coca-Cola Forest, and Waste Bank Development Program in several cities.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CCEP.