Collabera Digital is a digital engineering company, seamlessly combining human creativity with cutting-edge technologies to deliver exceptional experiences, actionable insights, and intelligent products and platforms. The company is a pioneer of innovation, harnessing the combination of talent and technology to drive transformative solutions for its clients. Collabera Digital’s unwavering commitment to client success, coupled with its collaborative approach, empowers organisations to accelerate their digital journeys with efficiency and velocity at scale.

Since its inception in 2010, Collabera Digital has established a network of over 25 offices across 11 countries in APAC and Europe. Collabera’s unwavering focus on client success has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner of Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies worldwide. The company’s deep understanding of its client's business challenges, coupled with its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, has positioned it as a driving force in the digital talent solutions industry.