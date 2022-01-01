Community Fibre

Community Fibre provides full fibre broadband to London, operating across 29 of the capital’s boroughs. Unlike most providers, Community Fibre builds, owns and operates its own dedicated fibre-optic network. This means it does not have to rely on anyone else's cables, be it Openreach or any of the other major broadband players.

And where most broadband providers use a combination of fibre-optic cable connected to old copper phone-wires, running its open network means Community Fibre’s network is truly fibre-only.