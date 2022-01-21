Correctional Services of Canada

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is the federal government agency responsible for administering prison sentences of a term of two years or more, as imposed by the courts. CSC is geographically dispersed across the country and is responsible for managing 43 institutions, 14 community correctional centres, and 92 parole and sub-parole offices. On a typical day in 2020-21, CSC managed 21,512 offenders (12,399 incarcerated and 9,113 supervised in the community), many of whom have extensive histories of violence and violent crimes, previous youth and adult convictions, and affiliations with security-threat groups. To safely manage and reintegrate this population into the community as law-abiding citizens, CSC offers programs, health services, spiritual services, education, and vocational opportunities, while operating with a great degree of adaptability, flexibility, rigour, gender responsiveness and cultural competency.