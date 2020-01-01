Covestro

Last year Covestro recorded sales of EUR 10.7 billion and is now among the world’s leading polymer companies. It primarily focuses on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative, sustainable solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. Furthermore, Covestro is fully committed to the circular economy. The main industries served are the automotive and transportation industries, construction, furniture and wood processing, as well as electrical, electronics and household appliances industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. At the end of 2020, Covestro had 33 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,500 people.