Croda

With a history spanning almost 100 years, Croda is a Yorkshire-based company that works in the chemical industry. It operates in the consumer care and life science industries, providing ingredients and solutions for various applications with the aim of using science to improve lives by creating innovative and sustainable solutions. Croda partners with companies like SAP and Rapid X to support its digital transformation journey. Off the back of this, Croda is continuing to strengthen its business model, accelerate its digital transformation efforts and focus on areas like AI and product innovation.