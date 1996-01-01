CSL

Simplicity, service and reliability have been at the heart of CSL Group’s business since it was founded in 1996. The sectors it works in, and applications it connects, are at the highest end of critical communications. Critical connectivity can be complex but CSL Group makes it easy. Its partnerships with all the major Mobile Network Operators, Monitoring Centres and Installers, allows the group to deliver complete end-to-end connectivity solutions. Whether it’s 4G, IP, xDSL, or FTTC, it has the knowledge, expertise and ability to deliver the best combination for companies’ connectivity requirements.