Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL") is a global network of member firms and their related entities that provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services. Its clients portfolio consists of thousands of companies, including almost 90% of the Fortune Global 500®.

Building on more than 175 years of service, the company’s more than 345,000 professionals provide first-rate service in more than 150 countries and territories for its clients. Not only does it help the capital markets to regain public trust, but it also aims to help their clients transform while leading towards a stronger, more equitable and sustainable economy.