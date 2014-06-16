16 June 2014

Duke Energy

Company:
Duke Energy
Duke Energy is dedicated to providing affordable, reliable, and clean electric and gas serves to millions of people every day.

Duke Energy is dedicated to providing affordable, reliable, and clean electric and gas serves to millions of people every day. 

 

As the largest electric power holding company in the United States, Duke Energy supplies and delivers energy to around 7.2 million customers throughout the nation. With 57,500 megawatts of electric generating capacity in the Carolinas, the Midwest and Florida, Duke Energy also has natural gas services in Ohio and Kentucky. Duke Energy's commercial and international businesses own and operate diverse power generation assets in North America and Latin America, including a portfolio of renewable energy assets.

 

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is a Fortune 250 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK.

Executive:
Lynn J.
Good
President and Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M.
Jamil
Executive Vice President and President-Duke Energy Nuclear
Jennifer L.
Weber
Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources
Julie S.
Janson
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
B. Keith
Trent
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer-Regulated Utilities
Lloyd M.
Yates
Executive Vice President-Regulated Utilities
Marc E.
Manly
Executive Vice President and President-Commercial Business
Steven K.
Young
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Lee T.
Mazzocchi
Senior Vice President and Chief Integration and Innovation Officer
Year founded:
1904
Company Social
http://www.duke-energy.com/ [email protected] https://twitter.com/DukeEnergy https://www.facebook.com/duke.energy http://www.linkedin.com/company/duke-energy-corporation https://www.youtube.com/user/DukeEnergyMediaCtr

