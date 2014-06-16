Duke Energy is dedicated to providing affordable, reliable, and clean electric and gas serves to millions of people every day.

As the largest electric power holding company in the United States, Duke Energy supplies and delivers energy to around 7.2 million customers throughout the nation. With 57,500 megawatts of electric generating capacity in the Carolinas, the Midwest and Florida, Duke Energy also has natural gas services in Ohio and Kentucky. Duke Energy's commercial and international businesses own and operate diverse power generation assets in North America and Latin America, including a portfolio of renewable energy assets.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is a Fortune 250 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK.