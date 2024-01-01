EllisDon

EllisDon is an employee-owned, US$5bn-a-year construction services company that has grown exponentially beyond its modest origins in London, Ontario. With over 5,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and facet of the construction industry. EllisDon has positioned itself as a ‘Cradle To Grave’ services provider with guaranteed performance outcomes through its Capital Services, Facilities Management, and Sustainable Buildings divisions. EllisDon is determined to lead the coming disruption in the construction sector, having recently created pioneering initiatives in energy management, smart buildings software and data analytics.