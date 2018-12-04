EMASA has deployed new technologies to support its vital services in Málaga

One of the first Spanish cities to have a company for the management of the water supply system in the 19th century, Málaga remains at the forefront of environmental innovation. Undertaking the management of the integral water cycle in the city of Málaga, Empresa Municipal Aguas de Málaga (EMASA) treats water from detection of the necessary hydraulic resources from distribution, purification, sanitation, and supply, to the disposal of waste water or reuse of waste water.

Once responsible for designing and implementing all the new information systems for the toll road between Málaga and Marbella, Chief Information Officer, Pedro Galdón joined EMASA in a bid to unlock new opportunities and gain the ability to grow within a large public organisation. Responsible for 15 people, he explains that his role has evolved to one which is more focused on business, in order to drive further value through technology.

“Technology is everywhere, but here in EMASA it plays a key role. In fact, we are the leading company in smart metering in the Spanish water sector,” he says. “For more than seven years, EMASA has been developing, promoting and implanting an intelligent reading system in our city. Smart metering has put us at the forefront of the sector at a national level. We already have more than 115,000 electronic meters installed in Málaga.”

Whilst the European Water Charter has stated that ‘there is no life without water. It is a treasure indispensable to all human activity,’ Galdón is keen to stress the potential of new technologies, where the company will gain the ability to analyse big data and provide solutions to tackle global water shortages.

“We treat waste water in our facilities. Purifying water, reusing it to irrigate and turn solid waste to solid fuel. The water we can't reuse is pumped into the city offshore. We are now starting to use drones for inspection tasks, where it is difficult for workers to reach or there is a high level of risk. I think in the near future all dangerous jobs will be undertaken by a robot or drone.”

Previously, the company housed a traditional IT team suitable for the era in which its infrastructure was developed. However, upon bringing on board SAP technologies, EMASA faced a challenge in upgrading its outdated systems and looked towards gaining significant expertise. Working alongside Nutanix, the business has deployed a hyper-convergence system, but faced resistance from a number of large manufacturers.