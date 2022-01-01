Empire Life

The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is a proud Canadian company that has been in business since 1923. We offer individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products, including mutual funds through our wholly-owned subsidiary Empire Life Investments Inc.

Our mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security.

Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information, including current ratings and financial results.