Eurofiber

Eurofiber has been operating high-quality digital open infrastructure since 2000. With our own fibre optic network and data centres, we offer companies, governments and non-profit organisations future-proof, smart and open cloud infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Customers have the freedom to choose the services, applications, and providers they need. In this way, they can make full use of the innovation potential in digitisation. Eurofiber has its own fibre optic network of 38,000 kilometers in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, also with a branch in Germany. Eurofiber companies, Dataplace, FullSave, and Eura DC operate 10 data centres in the Netherlands and France. In addition to this vital infrastructure, we also offer solutions for interconnectivity between almost all high-quality carrier-neutral data centres in the Netherlands and Belgium through the DCspine platform. Eurofiber is thus laying the foundation for the digital society. The Dutch government has therefore awarded Eurofiber the status of 'vital infrastructure'. Eurofiber Group consists of Eurofiber, DCspine and MatrixMind (in the Netherlands and Belgium), Dataplace (Netherlands), FullSave, Lumos, ATE, and Eura DC (France).